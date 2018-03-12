Third term advocate to have top flight representation at CCJ hearing

Three senior Trinidad and Tobago attorneys will this morning be representing Cedric Richardson at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) hearing into the appeal of the constitutionality of the two-term presidential limit.
This newspaper understands that Douglas Mendes, SC, Devesh Maharaj and Associates and Kandace Bharath will appear on behalf of Richardson, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. Questions will be raised about Richardson’s ability to mobilise top flight legal representation for this matter.
The People’s Progressive Party has distanced itself from Richardson who has kept himself away from any public scrutiny.
According to the schedule, the case will be heard in Court Room 1 via video at 10 am…..
Strategy mapped out for 2020 polls –Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday went into full campaign mode as he laid out plans for the his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) which he urged supporters to follow as he believes it was key to ensuring a victory at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.
Guyana fiscal take from oil bonanza will be around 37% – Tarron Khemraj
Economist Tarron Khemraj says that from all of the analyses he has seen of the oil deal for the Stabroek Bock, Guyana will end up getting just around 37% of the gross revenues while ExxonMobil and its partners will cream off the rest.
Motorbike crash victims were not wearing helmets – police
Neither of the two persons who died in the motorcycle accident on Saturday night was wearing a helmet, the police confirmed yesterday.
Public Procurement Commission CEO likely to be paid $950,000 per month
After a year of consultations and negotiations the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have agreed on the benefits packages for the Chief Executive Officer and the two most senior officers of the commission.
NA man discovered dead on stairs
A New Amsterdam man was found dead lying on a staircase in his house yesterday afternoon.