Third term advocate to have top flight representation at CCJ hearing

Three senior Trinidad and Tobago attorneys will this morning be representing Cedric Richardson at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) hearing into the appeal of the constitutionality of the two-term presidential limit.

This newspaper understands that Douglas Mendes, SC, Devesh Maharaj and Associates and Kandace Bharath will appear on behalf of Richardson, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. Questions will be raised about Richardson’s ability to mobilise top flight legal representation for this matter.

The People’s Progressive Party has distanced itself from Richardson who has kept himself away from any public scrutiny.

According to the schedule, the case will be heard in Court Room 1 via video at 10 am…..