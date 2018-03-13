Wismar shop owner shot dead

A 33-year-old shop owner was yesterday afternoon shot and killed during an argument at his shop at Wismar, Linden.

Dead is Romel Edison Gomes called “Eddy”. He was shot once in his head.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the incident occurred around 5.30 pm yesterday at Gomes’ Lot 63, Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden shop

While the motive for the killing is unclear, reports reaching this newspaper revealed that Gomes who owns and operates a grocery at his residence was in the shop when he was approached by a lone gunman.

An argument ensued during which Gomes was shot.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud explosion coming from the scene and upon checking they discovered Gomes’ lifeless body in a pool of blood.

The police this morning issued the following press release on the case:

Police are investigating the murder of Romel Edison Gomes called ‘Eddie’, 32 years, a self-employed businessman, of 53 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, which occurred About 17:30hrs yesterday at his shop which is attached to the front of his house by two males, one armed with a handgun.

Investigations revealed that the victim and the suspects were seen arguing inside of the shop, a short while later, a loud explosion was heard and soon after the suspects were seen fleeing the scene with the victim’s motor car PVV 2057 which was parked in front of his (victim) shop.

The victim was discovered in a pool of blood with his hands bound in front and a kerchief (bandana) tied around his mouth. He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A suspected gunshot wound was seen on the right temple, a small laceration on top of the head and another lacerated wound to the neck.

The scene was processed and a spent shell of a small calibre weapon was found along with a kitchen knife with suspected bloodstain. The victim’s bedroom was found ransacked. It is not known if anything was stolen.

No arrests have been made.

A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.