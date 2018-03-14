Canal No.2 woman found dead with wound to neck

A 68-year-old woman was this morning found dead in her Canal Number 2 home from what appeared to be an injury to her neck.
A bloodied Ursilla Padarat, who only celebrated her 68th birthday last Saturday, was found just around 7 am sitting on a chair in her Lot 556 Masjid Street, Belle West Housing Scheme home by a man who claimed that the woman cooked for him.
According to the man, he approached the woman’s house and found that the door was bolted from the outside and he decided to open it and venture inside the home. It was then he made the shocking discovery of the woman, who was dressed in her sleeping attire, sitting on the chair with blood trailing from her neck to other parts of her body. There was a pen and book on the table next to her.
T
he woman lived alone and relatives are unsure of what maybe missing but it was noted that a drawer was pulled out. The woman may have had money in her possession since it was her birthday on Saturday and relatives from overseas sent her monetary gifts.
Police are investigating.
Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats over chemical attack on ex-spy
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to a nerve toxin attack on a Russian ex-spy in southern England, Prime Minister Theresa May said today, describing the attack as an unlawful use of force by Russia against the United Kingdom.
Globalisation has impacted Windies cricket – Dave Cameron
(Trinidad Guardian) Globalisation, more than anything else, is being blamed for the state of cricket in the West Indies according to Dave Cameron, the president of Cricket West Indies.
Evidence was sufficient to close Lindo Creek massacre probe
-recounts Christmas Fall shootout with Fine Man gang The police were satisfied that there was sufficient evidence at the close of the Lindo Creek massacre case to determine with certainty those who were responsible for killing the eight miners, retired police commissioner Seelall Persaud testified yesterday.
Short circuit causes power cuts
Residents in Georgetown were yesterday subjected to a power outage that lasted for several hours after a short circuit within a 13.8 kV breaker at Sophia resulted in service interruptions for the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
Estate of former owner of Sijan Plaza loses bid at CCJ to regain property, $30m award upheld
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed an appeal in a matter brought by Deorani Singh in relation to the compulsory acquisition of the then Sijan Plaza on Camp Street but upheld a $30m award for breach of constitutional rights.