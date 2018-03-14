City Treasurer comes under PAC’s scrutiny

Despite the City Council finally turning over records to the Auditor General’s (AG’s) office for audit, Members of Parliament were still dissatisfied on Monday and demanded that the City Treasurer provide answers to lingering questions.

At the last Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting held in February, AG Deodat Sharma stated that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) had not afforded his office enough access to their records for the auditing process to be completed.

At that time, City Treasurer Ron McCalman had not been present at the hearing as he had a medical emergency…..