Short circuit causes power cuts

Residents in Georgetown were yesterday subjected to a power outage that lasted for several hours after a short circuit within a 13.8 kV breaker at Sophia resulted in service interruptions for the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
According to a statement issued by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), service was disrupted at approximately 3.58 am.
GPL said the service restoration efforts began immediately and at approximately 5.30 am all areas were repowered, except Kitty, Subryanville, Albert-town, Newtown, Queenstown and Bel Air. These areas were repowered at 12.48 pm, following the completion of remedial work to resolve a localised fault on Vlissengen Road.
Meanwhile, GPL also said residents between No. 54 Village and Skeldon, in Berbice, who experienced similar outages as a result of burst conductors on the L23 transmission line, were repowered at 9.30 am.
The company offered sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.
Evidence was sufficient to close Lindo Creek massacre probe
-recounts Christmas Fall shootout with Fine Man gang The police were satisfied that there was sufficient evidence at the close of the Lindo Creek massacre case to determine with certainty those who were responsible for killing the eight miners, retired police commissioner Seelall Persaud testified yesterday.
Estate of former owner of Sijan Plaza loses bid at CCJ to regain property, $30m award upheld
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed an appeal in a matter brought by Deorani Singh in relation to the compulsory acquisition of the then Sijan Plaza on Camp Street but upheld a $30m award for breach of constitutional rights.
Linden grocer shot dead
Shortly after he was seen arguing with two men posing as customers in his shop, a 32-year-old Linden grocer was shot dead on Monday afternoon.
City council passes motion for mayor to discipline councillors for misconduct
The City Council on Monday passed a motion to have councillors disciplined for misconduct.
Dredge owner charged with theft of $10M mining equipment
A dredge owner was yesterday placed on $500,000 bail after he denied a charge that he stole mining equipment worth $10 million.