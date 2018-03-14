Short circuit causes power cuts

Residents in Georgetown were yesterday subjected to a power outage that lasted for several hours after a short circuit within a 13.8 kV breaker at Sophia resulted in service interruptions for the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

According to a statement issued by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), service was disrupted at approximately 3.58 am.

GPL said the service restoration efforts began immediately and at approximately 5.30 am all areas were repowered, except Kitty, Subryanville, Albert-town, Newtown, Queenstown and Bel Air. These areas were repowered at 12.48 pm, following the completion of remedial work to resolve a localised fault on Vlissengen Road.

Meanwhile, GPL also said residents between No. 54 Village and Skeldon, in Berbice, who experienced similar outages as a result of burst conductors on the L23 transmission line, were repowered at 9.30 am.

The company offered sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.