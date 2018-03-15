Belle West woman, 68, murdered

The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.

Padarat, who resided at Lot 556 Masjid Street was discovered in a sitting position on a chair in her house with a wound to the neck and another to the head, the police said. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination tomorrow. The police said that no one is in detention at this point.

Stabroek News was told that Padarat was found minutes after 7 am with what looks like a stab wound to the neck. She was found by a neighbour who claimed that she usually cooked for him. The woman was said to have had a pen and book on her lap at the time she was found. The man said that only the previous night he had spoken to her and left her around 7 pm instructing her as usual to lock her door and gate…..