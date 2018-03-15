Belle West woman, 68, murdered

The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.
Padarat, who resided at Lot 556 Masjid Street was discovered in a sitting position on a chair in her house with a wound to the neck and another to the head, the police said. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination tomorrow. The police said that no one is in detention at this point.
Stabroek News was told that Padarat was found minutes after 7 am with what looks like a stab wound to the neck. She was found by a neighbour who claimed that she usually cooked for him. The woman was said to have had a pen and book on her lap at the time she was found. The man said that only the previous night he had spoken to her and left her around 7 pm instructing her as usual to lock her door and gate…..
Jordan chides US envoy over wealth fund remarks
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday fired back at United States Ambassador Perry Holloway for the latter’s recent opinion piece on prioritizing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) saying it gives the impression that government was not moving in this regard when it’s the total opposite.
Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board
While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL yesterday went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.
US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal
Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.
Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas
A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.
WPA rips into decision to end Hinds, Lewis columns
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) yesterday tore into a decision by the state-owned Guyana Chronicle to discontinue columns by David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis and called on President David Granger to clarify his government’s position on what the party deemed “censorship and victimisation”.