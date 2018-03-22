Major road closures for roundabout work

The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that the following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic for continuous road work at Kitty Roundabout on 2018-03-23 from 0800h. until further notice.
Camp Road & Carifesta Avenue – No entry East
Kitty Public Road and Vlissengen – No entry West
David Street & JB Singh Road – No entry North
Ø Vehicles proceeding west on Kitty Public Road are advised to turn south into Vlissengen Road.
Ø Vehicles proceeding north on Camp Road are advised to turn east into Thomas Lands.
Ø Vehicles proceeding north on JB Singh Road are advised to turn east into David Street.
Ø Vehicles proceeding east on Young Street are advised to turn north on Camp Street, then east into Seawall Road.
Any inconvenience caused is regretted.
