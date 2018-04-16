Double amputee gets prostheses

Four months after a work accident caused him to lose both hands, mechanical engineering student Melroy Pyle is one step closer to reclaiming his independence, after receiving prostheses from an overseas company.
Pyle, 37, was one of several to benefit from prosthetic fittings, thanks to a collaboration between the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre’s National Orthotic and Prosthetic Appliance Workshop and non-profit organization, Prosthetika.
Prosthetika, according to their website, fits amputees in underdeveloped countries who are otherwise limited in their options for acquiring limb replacements…..
UK’s May seeks Commonwealth trade boost as final Brexit talks begin
LONDON, (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday extolled the benefits of free trade among Commonwealth countries, seeking new sources of commerce as Britain looks to finalise divorce terms with its current biggest trading partner, the European Union.
Charges against Singh, Brassington to be challenged
Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic government officials Winston Brassington and Dr Ashni Singh will not be returning to Guyana if a High Court challenge being pursued rules that the misconduct in public office charges against them are “not proper”, their attorney Anil Nandlall says.
Biker dies in crash at embassy turn
A journalist has called attention to the questionable conduct of the first responders at the accident scene of cyclist Suresh Khellowan, who succumbed after crashing on the turn of the Russian Embassy, Kitty Byways early yesterday morning.
Guyanese-Venezuelan pleading for help for those fleeing crisis
A Venezuelan national who came to Guyana almost one year ago as she fled the country’s economic and social decline is on a desperate humanitarian mission to help others who have sought refuge here.