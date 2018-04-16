Local News

Double amputee gets prostheses

By
Melroy Pyle being fitted with one of the prosthetic limbs last week.

Four months after a work accident caused him to lose both hands, mechanical engineering student Melroy Pyle is one step closer to reclaiming his independence, after receiving prostheses from an overseas company.

Pyle, 37, was one of several to benefit from prosthetic fittings, thanks to a collaboration between the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre’s National Orthotic and Prosthetic Appliance Workshop and non-profit organization, Prosthetika.

Prosthetika, according to their website, fits amputees in underdeveloped countries who are otherwise limited in their options for acquiring limb replacements…..

