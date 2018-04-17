Army ranks to be ‘interviewed’ by Lindo Creek CoI

Some of the Joint Services members being sought by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings are available and will give a “preliminary interview” tomorrow, the Guyana Defence Force said yesterday.

The army did not name those who will be interviewed but said that they are available after an agreement was reached following correspondence from the commission.

In a press release, the GDF said that it received correspondence from the CoI, requesting that a number of ranks be made available to appear before the Commission…..