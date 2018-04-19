Ten years jail for Rupununi man who killed friend

Weeks after asking the Court to vacate his guilty plea for the unlawful killing of his friend—opting for a trial instead, Phillip Sutherland has for the second time done an about-face on his decision.
The 27-year-old father of two was back in court yesterday morning, indicating through his attorney that he wanted to once again plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
He was allowed to so do, and was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon, to 10 years behind bars for the killing…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.