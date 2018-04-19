Ten years jail for Rupununi man who killed friend

Weeks after asking the Court to vacate his guilty plea for the unlawful killing of his friend—opting for a trial instead, Phillip Sutherland has for the second time done an about-face on his decision.

The 27-year-old father of two was back in court yesterday morning, indicating through his attorney that he wanted to once again plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He was allowed to so do, and was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon, to 10 years behind bars for the killing…..