Three GDF members interviewed by Lindo Creek commissioner

Three serving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) including two whose names were published in the local newspapers were yesterday interviewed by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings as was scheduled and are likely to give testimony during the public hearings, according to the commission’s attorney Patrice Henry.

Contacted yesterday afternoon, Henry said that Colonel Lloyd Souvenir, Captain Sheldon Howell and Omar Khan who are all serving GDF ranks as well as a retired rank appeared and were interviewed. “They will be required to give a written statement”, he said before adding that “public hearing for them is highly likely”.

Advertisements which appeared in the daily newspapers during the past week, asked that Ayodele Woolford, former lieutenant of the Guyana Defence Force; Dwand Cambridge, former Assistant Superintendent of the Guyana Police Force; Souvenir; Howell; Major Fitzroy Ward; Private Taylor; Private Quailo and Philbert Bobb or anyone knowing their whereabouts make urgent contact with the commission. No reason was stated but Henry told this newspaper on Saturday that they are wanted for interviews to determine if they have information pertinent to the investigation…..