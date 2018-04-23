Lusignan gets $360M drainage facility

More than 50,000 residents of the East Coast of Demerara are set to benefit from the commissioning of a pump station at Lusignan.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the installation, which is valued at more than $360M, includes two mechanical pumps with the capacity to drain approximately 102 gallons of water per minute.

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder on Friday said the construction of the drainage pump is in keeping with a wider commitment by the government to ameliorate the effects of climate change on coastal communities…..