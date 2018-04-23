Lusignan gets $360M drainage facility

More than 50,000 residents of the East Coast of Demerara are set to benefit from the commissioning of a pump station at Lusignan.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the installation, which is valued at more than $360M, includes two mechanical pumps with the capacity to drain approximately 102 gallons of water per minute.
Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder on Friday said the construction of the drainage pump is in keeping with a wider commitment by the government to ameliorate the effects of climate change on coastal communities…..
GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny
Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.
PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed
The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.
Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation
Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.
Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie
The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.