Guyana barred from participating in Miss Universe pageant

Guyana will not be allowed to participate in this year’s Miss Universe pageant, according to the most recent franchise holder Jyoti Hardat, who says the country is being barred because of the “nasty emails” and “death threats” sent to the Miss Universe Organisation in the ensuing controversy over last year’s delegate.

After being accused of running a rigged contest in New York, in favour of the crowned Queen Rafieya Husain, Hardat said she left the Miss Universe Guyana organisation and she also indicated to the international organisation she was no longer interested in the franchise. “I left the organisation since last year. I was no longer going to foot the bill and face defamation of character. I spent so much over the years trying to build something and people keep trying to crumble it,” Hardat told Stabroek News from New York yesterday.

According to her, it was in last November when she decided to relinquish the franchise for which she had paid a significant sum because of all the hate and defamation of character she faced. She explained that the franchise has to be renewed on an annual basis and she had indicated that she was no longer interested…..