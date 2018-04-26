Over 9,000 gallons of illegal fuel seized for this year—GEA

More than 9,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel have been seized for this year alone, according to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), which has also recorded seven discoveries of illegal fuel so far for 2018.

Those discoveries have led to two convictions already, while three matters remain ongoing, GEA related in a statement yesterday.

The Legal and Licensing Division of the GEA, which holds the mandate to monitor the performance of the energy sector, particularly in relation to the production, importation, distribution and utilisation of petroleum and petroleum products, and which is guided by the Petroleum and Petroleum Products Regulations 2014, summarised in a release yesterday its accomplishments in regard to forwarding that mandate…..