US-based couple gifts $80m for behavioural studies centre at UG

The University of Guyana has signed an agreement with the US-based Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation to refurbish and convert the building that formerly housed the Spicy Dish restaurant into a state-of-the-art behavioural studies and research centre at a cost of US$400,000 or some $80 million.
Speaking yesterday at the signing ceremony held at the university’s Turkeyen campus, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed said the funding “is the first major gift by a single individual or a foundation given to the university.”
In brief remarks Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith expressed his appreciation to the foundation for helping the university improve its facilities to ensure adequate teaching, and adequate social amenities for students and staff…..
Rusal workers hear words of comfort from ministers
With the jobs of over 500 bauxite workers hanging in the balance because of US sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, government ministers yesterday flew into Kwakwani to assure them that there will be minimal impact on their lives.
Woman strangled at Good Intent
The community of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, is in shock after a man allegedly strangled his partner before apparently attempting to kill himself by slitting his throat.
Over 9,000 gallons of illegal fuel seized for this year—GEA
More than 9,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel have been seized for this year alone, according to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), which has also recorded seven discoveries of illegal fuel so far for 2018.
Gov’t to appeal $1.7b damages award to TPL
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC, has said that Government will be appealing the recent High Court ruling ordering it to pay Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), $1.7 billion in damages after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.