US-based couple gifts $80m for behavioural studies centre at UG

University of Guyana Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith (left) and Jay Sobhraj, ink the US$400,000 Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre. (DPI photo)

The University of Guyana has signed an agreement with the US-based Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation to refurbish and convert the building that formerly housed the Spicy Dish restaurant into a state-of-the-art behavioural studies and research centre at a cost of US$400,000 or some $80 million.

Speaking yesterday at the signing ceremony held at the university’s Turkeyen campus, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed said the funding “is the first major gift by a single individual or a foundation given to the university.”

In brief remarks Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith expressed his appreciation to the foundation for helping the university improve its facilities to ensure adequate teaching, and adequate social amenities for students and staff…..

