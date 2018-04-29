Electrocuted GTT technician succumbs after hospital release

David Kunath, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) technician who sustained burns about his body more than two months ago after an accident in which he was electrocuted, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
A relative of Kunath, who wished not to be named yesterday, confirmed his death to Sunday Stabroek.
The woman said Kunath died between 1 am and 3 am last Thursday, which was the day after he was discharged from the hospital…..
Charge against Singh, Brassington stems from land sale to Rusal
A decade after 4.7 acres of land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was controversially sold to Russian aluminium company Rusal, purportedly for the construction of a vacation home for its president Oleg Deripaska, it remains neglected and there has been no word on plans for its development.
GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.
Junior ranks implicated in driver exam fraud removed from posts -Ramnarine
Three subordinate ranks, who have been implicated in the plot to corrupt the most recent sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver theoretical examination, have been removed from their respective posts.
Gold declarations at 145,000 ozs for first quarter
Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday reported that gold declarations for the first quarter of the year stood at 145,000 ounces.