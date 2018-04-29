Electrocuted GTT technician succumbs after hospital release

David Kunath, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) technician who sustained burns about his body more than two months ago after an accident in which he was electrocuted, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

A relative of Kunath, who wished not to be named yesterday, confirmed his death to Sunday Stabroek.

The woman said Kunath died between 1 am and 3 am last Thursday, which was the day after he was discharged from the hospital…..