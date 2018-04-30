Nandlall slams sedition clause in Cybercrime Bill

As public outcry against a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill grows, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has sought to distance himself from its contents.

Nandlall, who was a member of the Special Select Committee appointed in August 2016 to review the bill, stated on his Facebook page that “the sittings of that Committee conflicted with [his] rigorous Court schedule.”

“As a result, I was unable to attend most, if not all, the sittings of this Committee. Therefore I did not support the provisions of this Bill in that Committee as is being alleged,” he stressed.

He further said that he holds strong objections to certain clauses in that Bill and identified Clauses 17 and 18 when contacted by Stabroek News…..