Nandlall slams sedition clause in Cybercrime Bill

As public outcry against a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill grows, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has sought to distance himself from its contents.
Nandlall, who was a member of the Special Select Committee appointed in August 2016 to review the bill, stated on his Facebook page that “the sittings of that Committee conflicted with [his] rigorous Court schedule.”
“As a result, I was unable to attend most, if not all, the sittings of this Committee. Therefore I did not support the provisions of this Bill in that Committee as is being alleged,” he stressed.
He further said that he holds strong objections to certain clauses in that Bill and identified Clauses 17 and 18 when contacted by Stabroek News…..
Better Hope man murdered
Relatives of a Better Hope construction worker are mourning his death after he was shot while sitting with relatives outside of his premises.
Trotman to face questions over coalition for local gov’t polls
Tomorrow’s Alliance for Change (AFC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting is expected by members to be fiery as they seek answers mostly from Party Leader Raphael Trotman on why they do not know the arrangements with their governing coalition partner, APNU for contesting upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) Several members have expressed concern at the failure of Trotman to deliver a letter of intent and understanding to APNU for a meeting which would have settled modalities for the LGE.
Fyrish cane harvester dies in Cromarty crash
A cane harvester of Fyrish Village, Corentyne died on Saturday evening and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole then toppled before landing in a nearby drain at Cromarty Village, Corentyne.
Demand from Mexico driving growth in rice exports to Latin America
Increasing demand from Mexico has driven the significant growth in rice exports to Latin America, according to head of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Nizam Hassan, who has also said rice exports to Cuba are expected to increase by 200% this year.