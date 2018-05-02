AFC gives APNU ultimatum over local gov’t polls

Fed up with waiting on a confirmed date for meeting with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to discuss modalities for Local Government Elections (LGE), the Alliance for Change (AFC) has given its governing coalition partner two weeks to reply or it goes alone to the polls this year.

“We want to go into the LGE as a coalition and I think that is the view of most members, but we are not going in blind and have to get certain things sorted out…so we all decided on a two-week ultimatum or we go alone,” a National Executive Council (NEC) member told Stabroek News following yesterday’s meeting.

While not detailing any concrete plans, the AFC last evening issued a statement in which it said that its Leader Raphael Trotman had been mandated to take a course of action…..