U.S. judge blocks Trump move to end DACA program for immigrants

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge blocked President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday from ending a program that shielded from deportation children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.
Trump decided in September to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco on Tuesday the program must remain in place while litigation over Trump’s decision unfolds.
North, South Korea begin talks as Winter Olympics help break ice
SEOUL, (Reuters) – North and South Korea kicked off their first formal talks in more than two years yesterday, with both sides expressing optimism ahead of discussions on how the North’s athletes can attend the Winter Olympics in the South despite tensions.
Ecuador to probe legality of debt under ex-president Correa
QUITO, (Reuters) – Ecuador’s comptroller’s office on Monday announced it will open an audit of debt contracted in the last five years of the government of former President Rafael Correa to determine the legality of the operations and the use of the funds.
Wanting a new start, Britain’s May changes leadership team
LONDON, (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May named an ally to run the ruling Conservatives and promoted younger ministers yesterday to try to give her divided party and government a new start after a year marred by an ill-judged election, rows over Brexit and scandals.
India’s top court to review past verdict on gay sex ban
MUMBAI, (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – India’s Supreme Court on Monday agreed to reconsider its 2013 decision that criminalises consensual sexual relations between same sex adults, a victory for equal rights campaigners.
Mexico governor says federal funding withheld in graft probe dispute
MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – A Mexican state governor on Monday accused the finance ministry of withholding federal funds to punish his administration for launching an investigation into alleged corruption that has embarrassed the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).