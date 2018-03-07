UN seeks inquiry into killings in Venezuela, says poll not credible

GENEVA, (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday that crimes against humanity may have been committed by state forces in Venezuela and voiced alarm at “the erosion of democratic institutions” in the Andean nation.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said his office had received credible reports of “hundreds of extra-judicial killings in recent years, both during protests and security operations”.
“I encourage the Council to consider mandating a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights violations in Venezuela,” Zeid told the U.N. Human Rights Council, holding its main annual four-week session through March 23.
Venezuela is among the 47 member states of the Geneva forum, where it enjoys support from allies led by Cuba, but it has been criticised by the United States and other Latin American countries for shrinking democracy and a food and health crisis.
Venezuela last week postponed its upcoming presidential vote to May 20 in a move cementing an opposition split as socialist incumbent Nicolas Maduro seeks re-election despite an economic crisis and global censure.
The main opposition coalition is boycotting the poll, saying it is a farce intended to legitimize a “dictatorship.”
The context for the presidential poll “does not in any way fulfil minimal conditions for free and credible elections”, Zeid said.
“I am deeply disturbed by the growing exodus of Venezuelans from their country, many of them in search of access to food and basic services,” he added.
A Reuters Special Report published last week followed a group of migrants as they fled Venezuela on a bus ride through five South American countries in a quest for a better life.
North Korea overture seen as tiny step on rocky, unpromising road
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – In floating the possibility of nuclear talks with the United States, North Korea took a first step on a road likely to be long, more arduous and just as prone to failure as past efforts.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clashes
COLOMBO, (Reuters) – Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena yestreday declared a nationwide state of emergency for seven days in a bid to curb communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the Muslim minority.
Top Brazil appeals court denies Lula bid to stay out of prison
BRASILIA, (Reuters) – Brazil’s top appeals court on Tuesday denied a request by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that he not be sent to prison on a corruption conviction before he has exhausted his appeals.
Indian tax officials raid properties linked to wealthy Gupta family
NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – Indian tax inspectors raided on Tuesday premises of the Gupta family at the centre of a corruption scandal involving South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, on suspicion they were bringing money into their native country, an official said.
U.N. human rights chief calls Hungarian PM Orban a racist
GENEVA, (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban yesterday of being a racist, bully and xenophobe after the anti-immigrant, nationalist leader said he did not want his country to be “multi-coloured”.