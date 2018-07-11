World News

May presses on with Brexit plan after high-profile resignations

By Staff Writer

LONDON,  (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May won the support of senior ministers and an endorsement from Europe’s most powerful leader, Angela Merkel, yesterday, surviving the explosive resignations of two top cabinet members in protest at her Brexit plans.

May’s government was rattled on Monday by the departures of foreign minister Boris Johnson – the face of Brexit for many – and her chief Brexit negotiator David Davis. Both fiercely criticised her negotiating stance.

Speaking alongside the German chancellor at a news conference in London, May rejected the charge that she had caved in to pressure from Brussels to keep strong ties with the bloc.

“(It) absolutely keeps faith with the vote of the British people,” she said after a meeting with fellow European leaders focused on the Western Balkan states. “We will do this in a way which will be a smooth and orderly Brexit.”

Earlier she said she had chaired a “productive” meeting of her reshaped cabinet ahead of the publication later this week of a full White Paper policy document on Brexit.

Merkel, a key voice in Brussels, said the other 27 EU members would give a joint response. “But it’s good that the proposals are on the table – that much I can say already, without going into details.”

Although May looked to have avoided a direct challenge to her leadership, there were more signs that all was not well.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that his upcoming visit to Britain came at a time of “turmoil” – comments May later brushed aside – and two more junior ministers quit in protest, with reports that more were ready to go.

Among those rallying around May was environment minister Michael Gove – a prominent campaigner to exit the European Union before the 2016 referendum – who said he would not resign.

With less than nine months left until Britain is due to leave the bloc, May is sticking to her plan for a “business friendly” Brexit, facing down hardline Brexit supporters in her Conservative Party who are livid over her plans to negotiate a “free trade area for goods” with the EU.

 

