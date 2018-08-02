World News

CBS hires law firms to probe CEO Moonves misconduct allegations

By Staff Writer

(Reuters) – CBS Corp said yesterday it retained two law firms for a full investigation into the allegations about Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues in the company.

The board has also set up a special committee to help the probe, and Moonves will have no role in the investigation, CBS said in a statement.

The investigation by the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton will be led by Mary Jo White, a former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CBS said.

Covington & Burling, which previously worked with Uber Technologies Inc to look into its culture and workplace practices, is the second law firm that will probe the matter.

Moonves, who joined CBS in 1995 and has been CEO since 2006, earlier said he “may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances”, which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood “‘no’ means ‘no’” and had never used his position to harm anyone’s career.

Moonves is the latest executive to come under scrutiny by the #MeToo social movement, which has sought to hold accountable male business leaders, politicians and entertainers for sexual misconduct, leading to resignations in major corporations, Hollywood and among lawmakers.

CBS board left Moonves in his post on Monday as it discussed sexual harassment claims against him.

 

More in World News

Three killed as Zimbabwe troops, protesters clash after vote

Lula’s party strikes pact to keep Socialists neutral in Brazil vote

Lula’s party strikes pact to keep Socialists neutral in Brazil vote

Trump urges attorney general to end Russia probe ‘right now’

Trump urges attorney general to end Russia probe ‘right now’

French rappers brawl in Paris airport, disrupting flights

French rappers brawl in Paris airport, disrupting flights

Zimbabwe’s ruling party wins majority in parliament, EU questions poll

Facebook says it identifies campaign to meddle in 2018 U.S. elections

Facebook says it identifies campaign to meddle in 2018 U.S. elections

U.S. Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, GAZ, Rusal

U.S. Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, GAZ, Rusal

Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web