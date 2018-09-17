World News

Peru’s Vizcarra dares Congress to oust Cabinet in dispute over reforms

By Staff Writer

LIMA,  (Reuters) – Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dared lawmakers to dismiss his entire Cabinet in a dispute over his judicial and political reforms, invoking a constitutional procedure that could bring him a step closer to dissolving Congress.

Under Peru’s constitution, a president can dissolve Congress and call new legislative elections if Congress dismisses his Cabinet over proposed laws twice. The current Congress has already dismissed one Cabinet during this government, under former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, whom Vizcarra had served under as vice president.  

