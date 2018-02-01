There should be more time for public to view GIPEX 2018

Dear Editor,
I have observed from advertisements in the press on GIPEX 2018 that the visiting time for the exhibition is two hours each day and only in the afternoon period. So to visit all sixty-five booths one would have to go every day.
Have the organisers taken into consideration out-of-town persons, schoolchildren and other members of society who would like to visit the exhibition, but would not be able to do so every day? Surely a review of the time allotted to view the exhibition should be done in order to give everyone an opportunity to visit this historic event. Maybe some time during the morning period can be considered for viewing.
Yours faithfully,
Shamshun Mohamed
Charity wharf comes under Region Two administration
Dear Editor, Reference is made to recent articles published in the media on the Charity Wharf and its current state of disrepair.
Rupununi Mining Association needs answers
Dear Editor, We are distraught to learn of Mr Harmon’s comment regarding the importance of the resolving the Marudi Mountain dispute: “I can’t say that it is something that has engaged the level of Central Government as of right now.
Guyanese should demand corrective action in our public hospitals
Dear Editor, Who among us can ignore the very touching report by Dr Mark Devonish in yesterday’s SN about the ignominious, downright uncouth, unprofessional and utterly insensitive treatment meted out to him and his family on the occasion of the serious illness and eventual death of his young brother at the Georgetown Public Hospital (‘Sad the way the GPHC treated a terminally ill patient’ Jan 31).
The Inquiry should cover the period 1973-2001
Dear Editor, The General Secretary of the PPP/C and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has publicly stated that neither he nor his party has any objection to any enquiry or investigation that seeks to elicit the facts in respect of criminal activities, including those that were politically motivated and encouraged and which gave rise to political unrest and abuses, and to violations of human rights with resultant loss of property and lives.
In the crime triangle location is the critical element
Dear Editor, There is a concept called the Fire Triangle: Without sufficient heat, a fire cannot continue.