There should be more time for public to view GIPEX 2018

Dear Editor,

I have observed from advertisements in the press on GIPEX 2018 that the visiting time for the exhibition is two hours each day and only in the afternoon period. So to visit all sixty-five booths one would have to go every day.

Have the organisers taken into consideration out-of-town persons, schoolchildren and other members of society who would like to visit the exhibition, but would not be able to do so every day? Surely a review of the time allotted to view the exhibition should be done in order to give everyone an opportunity to visit this historic event. Maybe some time during the morning period can be considered for viewing.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed