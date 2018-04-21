Grand total of vacancies advertised by TSC this year was 757

Dear Editor,
In my letter in Stabroek News of April 20 which has the headline: ‘There were 735 vacancies advertised by the TSC not 3472,’ I indicated that Mr John said that vacancies for Practical Instruction Centres were not included in his statistics. In comparing like with like, I showed a grand total of 735 in comparison with Mr John’s 3472. I indicated that I would not refer to Practical Instruction Centres at that point in time. I do so now, as below.
Source: Teaching Service Commission Vacancy Notice in Sunday Stabroek of April 8, 2018.
It seems, therefore, that the TSC advertised a total of 757 vacancies this year.
I remind that these 757 vacancies are in schools that come under the authority of the Teaching Service Commission. The School Boards Secretariat will have advertised separately in respect of vacancies in schools under its authority. Teachers in the Public Education Service may apply for any of the advertised vacancies for which they are eligible under the Criteria for Making Appointments to Senior Posts in Schools, 2018.
Yours faithfully,
George N Cave
We should not lose the renewed sense of hope in sugar by appointing a Board
Dear Editor, The GAWU, we are sure, like many Guyanese were surprised when they read the April 19, 2018 Stabroek News and learnt that Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder said he was searching for persons to name to the Board of Directors of the GuySuCo.
Traffic officers should tackle the ‘smaller’ offences on the roads
Dear Editor, I would like to follow up on a letter published in SN on April 20, by Keron Adams, titled Does the GPF have a section responsible for traffic lights?’ The letter writer is spot on in inquiring about the culture of road users in Guyana, which results in so many unnecessary accidents.
The WI squad for the Lords match was announced with little fanfare
Dear Editor, I have just noticed that the West Indies has selected its squad for the 20 over (3 hour) match at Lords against the rest of the world.
Those affected in Essequibo from recent freak storm are calling on government for help
Dear Editor, The freak storm which hit the Essequibo Coast two days ago along with Pomeroon, destroyed houses and cash crops in the Lima and Pomeroon area.