President accredits new Argentine envoy

Felipe Alejandro Gardella was yesterday accredited by President David Granger as the new Argentine Ambassador to Guyana.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that Granger said that Guyana looks forward to continued collaboration with the Institute of Research of the Cultural Heritage of the National University of San Martin of Argentina for the restoration of artwork at the National Art Gallery.

He said that Guyana is deeply appreciative of the support provided by Argentina over the years, particularly in the fields of culture, defence, health and sport.

Ambassador Gardella who replaces Ambassador Luis Alberto Martino, said that the Argentine Government is very pleased to be working with Guyana on the two projects that are underway, one of the restoration of paintings at the National Art Gallery and the second has to do with improvements in public health.

“This is an understanding between Argentina and the Pan American Health Organisation, which will include Guyana. Cooperation activities are expected to start with the installation of laboratories of anti-microbial resistance surveillance,” the Ambassador said.

Guyana and Argentina have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties on October 6, 1972, the release said.