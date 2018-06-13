Cuban Vice Foreign Minister arrives for talks

Cuba’s Vice Foreign Minister, Rogelio Sierra Diaz arrived in the country yesterday and is expected to engage in several bilateral meetings with President David Granger and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that during his two-day visit the Cuban Foreign Minister will be also be meeting with Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Waddell; Assistant Secretary-General, Human and Social Development, CARICOM, Dr. Douglas Slater; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Collette Adams, and other government officials.

The Minister will pay homage to the victims of the Cubana air disaster with the laying of a wreath at the Monument of the Victims of Terrorism, at the University of Guyana compound today, DPI said

He is also expected to pay a visit to the Centre for the Stimulation of Children, Adolescents and Youth with Special Educational Needs Associated with Disabilities in the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) compound.