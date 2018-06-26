Photos

Day of mourning

Day of mourning: The flag of Guyana at half-staff at Public Buildings in observance of yesterday’s national day of mourning for the victims of the piracy attack off of Suriname on April 27th , 2018 and May 3rd, 2018. Four bodies were retrieved and another 12 Guyanese are missing and presumed dead. President David Granger issued a proclamation to this effect on Friday. He called on all authorities, board, commissions, corporations, public agencies, ministries and citizens to fly the national flag at half-staff to demonstrate solidarity with the families of those killed. (Terrence Thompson photo)

By Staff Writer

