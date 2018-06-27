First Lady at Musicians on Stage: First Lady Sandra Granger (second from left) on Sunday evening attended Musicians on Stage, an annual musical production and prizing giving ceremony, hosted by the Guyana Music Teachers Association. The event was held at the National Cultural Centre.
A Ministry of the Presidency press release said that Mrs. Granger also presented prizes and certificates to the top performing students who gained distinctions at this year’s Associated Board of the Royal School of Music examination. Among the awardees were Angelique Leonor Ferrero of the Clemsville Conservatory who won the Valerie Rodway Trophy for Grade 1-5 piano, the Orin Barrow Prize, the Music Teacher’s Junior Prize and the William Pilgrim Trophy for the highest distinction mark overall. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)