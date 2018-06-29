Sod turned for soil testing lab at UG Tain campus

Farmers in Berbice will soon have access to a $24 million soil and disease testing centre that could send rice yields even higher.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday noted that the unit is a collaboration between the Nand Persaud Group of Companies and the University of Guyana’s Berbice Campus and it should be in place in about three months.

At the sod turning for the building yesterday at the John’s Science Centre, President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Poonai Bhigroog said the initiative is a step in the right direction in advancing agriculture in a region where it is the backbone of the economy.

Director of the Berbice Campus, Gomathinayagam Subramanian who has been instrumental in making the centre a reality said, according to DPI, “My dream was to always help the farmers and the dream came true with the help of the vice chancellor who always encouraged me.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith remarked that the university will also be embarking on an institution for food and security.

“We will pursue that journey of creating a sound basis for policy and advice on agriculture and food safety and nutrition. we will need many more corporate partners, civic partners to be able to take this nation to a higher level not only being able to take this national to a higher level but actualizing the potential for the Caribbean and for South America.”

Chief Executive Officer, Nand Persaud and Company Limited, Mohin Persaud said the company remains committed to improving the lives, production and productivity of farmers as well as that of the community.