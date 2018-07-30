PM’s office donates to Howell Wilson Primary School

The Office of the Prime Minister on Friday made a donation of trophies and backpacks to the Howell Wilson Primary School in Region Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice for their performance at the recently concluded National Grade Six Assessment. The donation was made at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the Department of Public Information said.

Making the presentation was, Special Assistant Public and Diaspora Affairs and Investigations, Wallace Ng-See-Quan. Representing the school and Region Ten was Member of Parliament, Audwin Rutherford.

The trophies will be awarded for ‘Best School’, ‘Best Teacher’, ‘Best Overall Student’ and Runner-up.