Seventy more graduate from youth leadership course

Seventy youths who graduated from the 15th Youth Leadership Programme on Sunday were charged to be the ambassadors of the change they wished to see in their communities, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Delivering this charge was Deputy Director of Youth, Leslyn Boyce .

“I wish to encourage you to become good role models, be honest, be respectful as well go out into the public and shine and be the change you want to see,” Boyce told the participants,

The Deputy Director of Education and Training attached to the Department of Youth Ronald Austin Jr. said that the department is satisfied with the progress made with the youths.

“We are extremely proud that numerous youth organisations have been exposed to the leadership programme