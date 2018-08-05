Photos

Bins on board buses

A significant number of minibuses should now be equipped with garbage bins following a presentation by the Ministry of Communities of 900 garbage bins to the United Minibus Union (UMU) last Thursday. The bins were presented after a Memo-randum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Commu-nities and the union last week, with the UMU declaring that it recognises that public transportation can be a very important medium through which the need to have and to maintain a clean city/country can be realised. “We will ask that our members politely inform their passengers that a bin is in the bus and request that they utilise same. The UMU has membership in 13 routes in the country (as far as Bartica) and will endeavour to have buses in all the routes provided with receptacles,” Union President Eon Andrews said in a press statement. In photo, Andrews presents one of the bins to a member of the union. (UMU photo)

By Staff Writer

