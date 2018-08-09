GDF Islanders arrive

The Guyana Defence Force’s Air Corps added two Britten-Norman Islanders to its fleet yesterday. They arrived at Air Station London, Timehri late yesterday afternoon to a water salute, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Commander of the GDF’s Air Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Byrne explained that the planes will be able to effectively perform 10 out of the 13 Air Corps tasks.

Byrne told DPI the aircraft are best suited for Guyana’s rough, mountainous terrain, high altitudes and short hinterland airstrips.

The Islanders that arrived yesterday were brought in Brazil and flown across the border by a team of GDF pilots. Major Mohinder Ramjag, Officer in Command at the Flight Operations Department, led the team that flew the planes to Guyana.