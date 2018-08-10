Photos

Fire-hit Kingelly family gets help from BK

A family of 15 left homeless by a fire on August 1 at Lot 31 Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice is getting help from BK International and others to rebuild a house.

A statement yesterday from BK said that as a result of interactions, BK’s Brian Tiwarie rushed sand, stone, cement and other supplies to the site. Now a three-bedroom concrete structure will take the place of the wooden one-flat structure which was destroyed by the fire.

Materials being offloaded at the site by BK International

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts T20 cricket at Providence

GDF Islanders arrive

Enmore house destroyed by fire

Kwakwani and Howell Wilson pupils recognised

Camping and relaxation resort under construction

Playfield appeal

First Lady takes ICT course to Region Nine

Upper Mazaruni Games launched

Comments