Fire-hit Kingelly family gets help from BK
A family of 15 left homeless by a fire on August 1 at Lot 31 Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice is getting help from BK International and others to rebuild a house.
A statement yesterday from BK said that as a result of interactions, BK’s Brian Tiwarie rushed sand, stone, cement and other supplies to the site. Now a three-bedroom concrete structure will take the place of the wooden one-flat structure which was destroyed by the fire.
