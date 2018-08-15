Photos

City bridge

Councilllors who sit as part the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) are busy spending a $200 million grant from the Ministry of Communities on various projects in their constituencies. In this Terrence Thompson photo, a pedestrian bridge is being built across Vlissingen Road. Project Manager Brian Backer told Stabroek News that the bridge is part of a project proposed by Councillor Phillip Smith who lives in Constituency 1. Smith has had a project which includes the construction of this bridge and the installation of lights in sections of Alberttown approved to the tune of $5 million dollars. Stabroek News was unable to make contact with either Smith or the councillor who holds the Constituency 1 seat, Former Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikaran.

