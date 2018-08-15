STEM Guyana receives donation from US-based youth group
First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday, on behalf of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana, received a US$2,300 cheque from Beryl James, Secretary of the Guyana United Youth Development Association (GUYDA), according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.
GUYDA is a New York-based Organisation, which raises funds for youth development in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean. The meeting was held at the Office of the First Lady, State House. In this Ministry of the Presidency photo, First Lady Sandra Granger (left) receives the donation.