175th Anniversary of Georgetown church service
President David Granger yesterday attended a Special Thanksgiving Service to commemorate the 175th Anniversary of the City of Georgetown, which was held at the St. George's Cathedral.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the President was joined by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, former Prime Minister and Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green.
