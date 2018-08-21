Unity show
Unity show: Arms upraised, new chairman of the PNCR, Volda Lawrence is flanked by the other two contenders for the post, Basil Williams (right) and Joseph Harmon. In results declared just after midnight yesterday, Lawrence received 346 votes while Harmon secured 287 votes and Williams, 183. In a statement yesterday, the PNCR said that 82 persons contested for positions on the 15-member Central Executive Committee and these results will be announced later. The PNCR statement said that the three-day congress saw over 1000 delegates accredited and 413 observers representing 264 groups. (PNCR photo)
Comments
More in Photos
Comments