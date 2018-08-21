Photos

Unity show

Unity show: Arms upraised, new chairman of the PNCR, Volda Lawrence is flanked by the other two contenders for the post, Basil Williams (right) and Joseph Harmon. In results declared just after midnight yesterday, Lawrence received 346 votes while Harmon secured 287 votes and Williams, 183. In a statement yesterday, the PNCR said that 82 persons contested for positions on the 15-member Central Executive Committee and these results will be announced later. The PNCR statement said that the three-day congress saw over 1000 delegates accredited and 413 observers representing 264 groups. (PNCR photo)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

City workers in wages protest

175th Anniversary of Georgetown church service

Volda Lawrence wins

Music, Art and Culture

PNCR’s 20th Biennial Delegates Conference opened yesterday

Georgia town twinned with Georgetown

PNCR Congress photos

Fifty Bath Settlement students complete First Lady’s Robotics Camp

Comments