Banks DIH presents 25 bursaries

Banks DIH Limited on Saturday presented bursaries to 25 children of employees and shareholders who were successful at the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

The occasion was its annual bursary presentation ceremony at the Sports Club at Thirst Park, a release from the company said.

George McDonald, Co-Managing Director/ Marketing Director presented the monetary awards and a gift at the ceremony.

In his feature address, Matthew Kendall, Brew Master, congratulated the children and encouraged them to be motivated and strive for excellence. The awardees are: Nia Pemberton, Sadelle Britton, Jorrel Payne, Latavia Darrell, Ziquan Grant, Kymani Jabbar, Ramual Dindyal, Duke Gittens, Dabria Clement, Deuel Booker, Brianna Hendricks, Shania Duguid, Akeelah Niles, Alliya Stewart, Naomi Smith, Quacy Isaacs Jr., Kazaquah Uzzi, Juan Carlos Ferreira, Angelina Dhoray, Nicholas Parmesar, Saeed Osman, Brandon McKoy, Rashilo Cornelius, Brianna Dey and Kunal Challu.