Coastal clean-up

Several civil society groups and members of the public showed up yesterday to participate in the 2018 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC). Representatives from the Guyana Youth and Environment Network (GYEN), the WWF Guianas-Guyana Office, Environmental Protection Agency, Protected Areas Commission, Iwokrama, University of Guyana EcoTrust Society, the University Of Guyana Geography Society, Rotaract Clubs of Stabroek and UG, the Girl Guides Association and Youth Action Network-US Embassy all came out yesterday to do their part in keeping the coast clean. In photo are participants at the Kingston seawall.