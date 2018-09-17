Courts celebrating 25th anniversary

This month, home furnishers , Courts Guyana Inc. is celebrating twenty-five years in the Guyanese market. The company is embarking on several activities during this month and the months ahead in celebration of this milestone, a release from the company said.

In celebration of its birthday Courts says it has awarded four scholarships to customers and their children attending the University of Guyana and has launched the Courts annual 10K Race. The company will also be launching its annual Courts PeeWee Tournament on September 18th as well as investing in other social initiatives during this year.

Courts says it will also be making two lucky customers millionaires this month as well as extending credit offers and offering weekly sales and 25% off selected items. During last week, Courts settled one account each for a total of 25 of its top customers across each of the eight locations as a way of thanking them for their continuous support.

The company officially kick-started the birthday events with its cake cutting activity at each store where the lucky customers from each branch were present.

In addition, the company also had lunch and held a draw for a SMART TV and other small appliances for the members of the media who were present at the cake cutting activity.