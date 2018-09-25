Photos

Mandela statue unveiled at UN

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl  Greenidge yesterday joined Heads of Government attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York for the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue just outside of the General Assembly Hall at UN Headquarters. 

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during the ceremony, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres noted that “Nelson Mandela embodied the highest values of the United Nations – peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity”.

Mandela was a former President of South Africa and an international statesman, 

The unveiling of the statue also marks the start of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, a high-level plenary meeting held to mark  100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, as well as to promote his values.

President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa (second from left) and United Nations  Secretary-General António Guterres, stand alongside the statue of Nelson Mandela. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

