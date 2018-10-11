Photos

President receives Jungle Warrior Machete from Brazilian Army

Colonel Nilton de Figueiredo Lampert, Commanding Officer of the Brazilian Jungle Warfare Training Centre (CIGS), presenting the Jungle Warrior Machete No. 353 to President David Granger at State House yesterday as Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana, Lineu Pupo de Paula, looks on. The Ministry of the Presidency said President Granger received the machete by virtue of the training he received at CIGS in 1969. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

