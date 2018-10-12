Presentation of Credentials

Guyana’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Russian Federation F. Hamley Case yesterday presented his Credentials to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs information Note, Ambassador Case, who is also Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, met with the Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander V. Grushko and Director of the Department of Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alexander Shchetinin during his official visit to Moscow. Ambassador Case also held discussions with the Management of Rusal and is expected to engage the Guyanese students and other members of the diaspora in Moscow. In photo, Ambassador Case is at centre, with Sergey Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (at left) and President Putin. (Photo sourced from Ministry of Foreign Affairs)