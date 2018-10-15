Fire safety: As part of activities for fire prevention week, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Friday hosted a fire safety fair for students along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) at the Providence Stadium, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Fire Prevention Officer of the GFS, Nigel Gravesande, told DPI, “We want a safety conscious environment and we need to start first with our children because they are the ones who will have to change the environment in terms of safety. We will sensitize them on fire, fire behaviour and what to do in those situations”.
This DPI photo shows one of the fire officers explaining his work.