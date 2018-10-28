There she blows

A well has been successfully drilled at Awaruwaunau in Region Nine, as part of the joint project by the governments of Guyana and Brazil to assist communities in the South Rupununi with the storage of water during the dry season. The new well is the sixth that has been drilled after the completion of other wells at Karaudarnau, Aishalton, Chukrikedenau, Maruranau and Shea. According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), two more wells are set to be drilled by the local team next week in Baishaidrun and Achewib. The pumps and the solar systems will be installed by the Brazilians. Drilling is on schedule and the official handing over is set for November 28th, it added. (CDC photo)