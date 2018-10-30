Rose Hall Town girl admitted to bar

Surihya Pennelope Sabsook is the latest attorney-at-law from the ancient county of Berbice to be admitted to the local bar.

Sabsook was admitted to practice in the Courts of Guyana on Thursday after her petition was presented by Murseline Bacchus and accepted by Justice Navindra Singh in the High Court in Berbice.

Petitioning for the new counsel, Bacchus said that Sabsook was born in February 2, 1993 to Petal Sabsook. She attended Rose Hall Town Primary where she wrote the Secondary Schools Entrance Examination in 2004 and was awarded a place at St. Rose’s High but transferred to Berbice High School where she wrote 14 subjects in 2009, passing all before gaining passes in seven CAPE subjects at the New Amsterdam Secondary in 2011.

The Rose Hall Town native was accepted into the Bachelor’s of Laws programme in 2012, completing it in 2015 and was accepted into the Hugh Wooding Law School, St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago.

In her acceptance speech, Sabsook was emotional in her words, thanking her mother at length whom she credited as being her best friend. Sabsook related how her mother would stay up late listening to her going through lengthy cases. The new counsel also expressed her gratitude to her friends who also contributed to her attaining this milestone.

Justice Singh before accepting the petition advised the newest addition to the fraternity to uphold her integrity and remain on track. Justice Singh’s advice included being watchful of her actions and social media, remaining goal oriented, reading a lot and growing with experience.

Sabsook said that she is eager to venture into the private practice in the East Berbice area and help with reducing domestic violence. She currently serves as a volunteer CAPE Law teacher at the Berbice High School.