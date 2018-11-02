‘Smart stops’ are to be constructed in nine municipalities, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Public Relations Officer attached to the Ministry of Communities, Danielle Campbell-Lowe, said this initiative aims to convert the country’s current bus stops into safe, pleasant waiting areas with improved interactive information services among other services.

According to Campbell-Lowe, the smart stops will feature solar lighting, USB charging ports, free wifi, advertisement spaces, information spaces, protective guard rails and garbage receptacles. A model of the green smart stop was on display during the Green Guyana Expo, earlier this month.

The new smart stops will be installed in Anna Regina, Corriverton, Bartica, Georgetown, Rose Hall, Linden, Lethem, New Amsterdam and Mabaruma.