Bus collides with ambulance at Camp and Lamaha

A minibus, BPP 7874 yesterday collided with an ambulance at Camp and Lamaha streets.

A witness told Stabroek News that the bus did not yield to the ambulance.

The accident occurred around 3.45 pm. Reports indicated that the emergency vehicle with which the minibus collided is attached to the Linden Hospital.

One eyewitness, who was around at the time of the accident, stated that he heard the impact and ran to help the persons involved. He stated that the minibus had two occupants and he and other persons helped them out of the vehicle. He observed that they did not sustain any major injuries but they were still rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A source revealed to Stabroek News that a firetruck was sent to the scene after the fire service received reports that the persons involved in the accident were trapped in the vehicle.